On May 12, 2019, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Bloomsbury Avenue in the City of Shasta Lake regarding a suspicious subject. A caller reported an unknown male subject rang their doorbell and attempted to open their front door. Deputies responded to the area and were unsuccessful in locating the subject.

At approximately 9:35 a.m., Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm occurring at a residence on Page Court, in the City of Shasta Lake. While in route, a deputy observed a male subject matching the description of the suspicious subject from the earlier call. Believing the subject was associated with the burglary alarm, the deputy contacted the subject, identified as 19-year-old Jonathan Dejesus Hurtado, and detained him. Hurtado was determined to be on Court Probation in Shasta County for prior narcotic and theft-related offenses. During a search of Hurtado’s person, he was found to have a concealed handgun in his waistband and property connected to the residence on Page Court.

Deputies responded to the residence on Page Court and discovered a broken sliding glass door at the rear of the residence and determined the residence had been burglarized. Deputies established contact with the resident who was not home at the time. The resident responded to the location and confirmed the handgun and other property in Hurtado’s possession belonged to them. Additionally, the resident also provided deputies with surveillance footage showing Hurtado at their residence.

After further investigation, it was determined that Hurtado forced entry into the victim’s residence and stole the items found in his possession. Hurtado was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for, 1st Degree Burglary, Possession of a Concealed Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Violation of Probation.