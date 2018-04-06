On April 6, 2018, at 1:35 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to a report of an interrupted burglary at a home near the 1000 block of Lincoln Street. The burglary was discovered when a family friend came by to check on the residence while the homeowner was gone. The friend discovered a suspect in the backyard stashing jewelry and other property taken from inside of the house. When confronted the suspect fled on a bicycle towards the Safeway in Downtown Redding.

Officer Rouland searched the Safeway and found Jessie Christopher Trujillo (54 years of Redding) hiding inside. Trujillo was identified by the witness as the burglary suspect. He was found to have two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody. Trujillo admitted to being at the scene of the burglary. He was booked at the Shasta County for residential burglary and his warrants. All of the stolen property was recovered.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind citizens to report suspicious individuals in their neighborhoods and lock their doors and windows when away from their homes.