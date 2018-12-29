Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finalists and international touring sensation, Vox Fortura, will be showcasing the jaw-dropping sound that skyrocketed them to fame at Cascade Theatre on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. This is the third concert of Shasta Live’s 81st season! Single tickets for this event are $40 (adults) and $20 (students), available through the Cascade Theatre box office or online at www.cascadetheatre.org. For information on season ticket discounts contact 530-243-8877 or visit www.shastalive.com

Vox Fortura is the newest Classical Crossover group from the United Kingdom. As recent Semi-Finalists of Britain’s Got Talent, this show-stopping group stormed the competition with a powerhouse display of vocal panache and sheer class. Described by fans as “the next Il Divo”, Vox Fortura is bringing classical vocals back into the mainstream. Filling every wow-factor performance with personality and style, their ability to perform almost any era or genre of music in their iconic crossover style touches on everything from Elgar and Bizet’s “Pearl Fishers” to David Bowie, John Legend and Ed Sheeran. Click Here To View A Video Of Vox Fortura.

The Shasta Community Concert Association was established in 1938 to present acclaimed national talent to the Redding community. This all-volunteer, nonprofit organization seeks to enrich the community by providing live concerts and support arts experiences for students through their Music 4 Schools outreach program. Membership benefits include reciprocity with several neighboring community concert associations.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters. View a video about Live On Stage.