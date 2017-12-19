By Brad Seiser

“No Re-Zoning for 166 Homes Community”

A 166-home suburban subdivision, “Tierra Robles” is being proposed for the beautiful 716-acre land bordered by Boyle, Old Alturas, Seven Lakes Roads and the bluff area above Deschutes Road. In response to the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR), https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/planning_index/eirs/tierrarobleshome/revised-project-2016/draft-eir Public Comments are now being accepted until December 29th at 5:00 p.m. They can be emailed to resourcemanagement@co.shasta.ca.us Subject: Tierra Robles Public Comments.

There has not been in recent times a large suburban subdivision project like Tierra Robles placed in a rural residential zoned area of Shasta County. If a zoning amendment is granted by the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, it will set a precedent for other developers to come in and dump similar large projects into our County’s rural communities and neighborhoods. If not stopped completely, before the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors even contemplate approval of this project, a thoughtful and cautious examination of the density of homes must be considered to maintain a parcel size of three acres or more which reflects the predominant zoning in the area.

This subdivision adds significant water demand for already limited Bella Vista Water District resources. The DEIR underestimates by nearly double the yearly water demand needed for these 166 homes – 80 Acre Feet in the DEIR vs 156 Acre Feet per actual 2015 usage data from the 2015 BVWD Urban Water Management Plan. This water demand error negates the DEIR sizing and operation of the onsite Wastewater Treatment and Dispersal system that is planned for land that won’t perk for traditional septic systems.

While BVWD states there is no problem in Normal precipitation years for the next 20 years, we know better, as we have all experienced huge cutbacks in single and multiple drought years. 2015-like water cutbacks to existing customers is not a sustainable solution to deal with local and California drought conditions. Creeping, unrestricted, suburban sprawl development only makes this worse. Until Bella Vista Water District moves away from its optimistic outlook for future water demand, we must demand our government leaders put a moratorium on projects of this size or scale them back considerably.

Also, Bella Vista Water District reports outstanding “will serve” commitments to supply water to 49 projects representing 707 parcels in the District, including Tierra Robles. They also note there are a “significant number of vacant parcels throughout the District’s service area that could request water service at any time and would not require a “will serve” letter. How much water do these 707 plus parcels need and where’s all this water going to come from?

At the very least, this Developer should pay for the drilling of a new well in the south county water basin (which itself is tenuous) that ties into the BVWD system to cover its water demand without impacting existing BVWD customers into 2035.

Bella Vista Water District acknowledges “major components of the District’s water system are more than 50 years old and approaching the end of their design life.” The DEIR fails to mention or mitigate fluctuating water pressures to existing customers throughout the Welsh pumping system that will only be exacerbated by a concentration of 166 new homes. Before approving any project, the Planning Commission must insist that BVWD (at the Developer’s expense) complete a hydraulic study of the Welsh system to ensure that all pressure issues are identified and mitigated.

Regarding traffic, 166 new homes will add another 300 or more cars on local roads, accounting for 1,774 additional daily trips on already winding, narrow substandard County roads. Just resurfacing local roads every few years does not make them safe or intersections less congested and the County lacks the financial resources to bring them up to standard or to even pay for the County share of costs of mitigations deemed necessary for this project.

The DEIR traffic study does not measure the impact of speed on heavily used roads, such as Boyle Road, which is like a racetrack as parents and students make their way to and from North Cow Creek Elementary and Foothill High Schools. The traffic study does not even require dedicated turn lanes to make entering and exiting the development safe for through traffic in either direction on Boyle Road. There is no simulation data presented to prove that the proposed traffic mitigations, such as a traffic circle at the intersection of Old Alturas and Boyle roads, or warning signs on Deschutes Road is effective. A revised Traffic Study must be completed prior to Planning Commission approval.

The concerns about Tierra Robles is not limited to water and traffic, but also includes the further demand on limited Sheriff and Fire resources, the requirement to form a new Community Services District that is over-tasked and underfunded and the elimination of thousands of Oak trees (ironically, Tierra Robles means “Land of Oaks”). Submitting your Public Comments about the Draft EIR will make a difference! Subscribe to Nextdoor.com to keep abreast of further information about what is happening to stop or amend this development. Plan to attend yet to be announced Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor meetings.