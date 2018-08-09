Shasta Community Service District (Old Shasta) remains under a boil advisory. Please continue to boil your water in the Old Shasta area.

No other water systems have reported water quality issues.

During the fire, the water district was forced to make changes to the operation of its treatment plant to provide enough water to fight the fire. These changes made the water non-potable. While water demands are now decreasing, and the treatment plant operations are becoming more stable, they still have not been able to re-pressurize the entire distribution system. Once pressure has been restored to the entire distribution system, they will be able to test the water to determine if it is safe to drink.

Customers should use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. If you are boiling tap water, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. If you have further questions, please call the State Water Resources Control Board – Division of Drinking Water at (530) 224-4800.

For more information on Carr Fire recovery, call 211 or visit www.211norcal.org/shasta, or go to www.shastareddingrecovers.org. You can also follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency and the City of Redding on Facebook and Twitter.