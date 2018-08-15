The boil water advisories in Old Shasta and Keswick have been lifted.

The water systems have been flushed, and water samples from throughout the service areas show that the water is safe for drinking.

The “do not drink” notice for the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area headquarters facility is still in place.

For more information on Carr Fire recovery, call 211 or visit www.211norcal.org/shasta, or go to www.shastareddingrecovers.org. You can also follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency and the City of Redding on social media.