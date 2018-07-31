On July 29th, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Bridge Bay Marina on Shasta Lake regarding a body found in the water. The decedent was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 33 year old Ronel Noel Jose of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. Based on the investigation, this case does not appear to be related to the Carr Fire. This case is under investigation by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.