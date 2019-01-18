Click on ad for more info

The Shasta County Connection—1-17-19

It was my pleasure this week at our Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting to recognize residents of Shasta County who were first on the scene of a deadly traffic accident at the base of the Pit 1 Grade a few months ago. Kelly Jo Lindblom Angulo, from Palo Cedro, and I felt it would be important to acknowledge the heroic efforts of these individuals. Many of these heroes are employees of PG&E. Their compassion and skill set helped the victims, which included children. It is actions such as these that make us all proud of the human kindness and helpfulness of our friends and neighbors. We are a resilient bunch in the Intermountain Area and truly care about others. Those recognized were Bill Campbell, Kyle Cattanach, Brett Hendrix, Cindy Ronquist, Bryan Small, Nathan Whitford and Torre Young. Thank you for your extraordinary efforts to save lives and step into action in the time of a crisis.

It was also time to recognize our Employee of the Month, Justina Larson. Ms. Larson, an employee of the Shasta County Health and Human Services Department, was honored for her exceptional customer service, professionalism, high ethical standards, initiative, innovation, teamwork and productivity in her department. It is outstanding and dedicated employees such as Justina who make the county’s workforce so effective.

The big news for the entire population of Shasta County was the official opening of an additional 102 beds in the jail. This is a long awaited announcement and it is the intent of the Board of Supervisors that this will enable law enforcement the opportunity to ensure those incarcerated will be spending more time in jail and not be released soon after their arrest. This should be helpful with repeat offenders and we won’t have such a “revolving door” kind of situation. My thanks to Captain Dave Kent for his work on this project and to Shasta County Public Works for bringing it to completion in such a timely manner.

I attended the Identity Project at the Cascade Theater recently. The purpose of this event was to highlight ten projects selected to improve the City of Redding and its image. Ideas such as repurposing historic signs to constructing an amphitheater near the Sacramento River were highlighted. The guest speakers for the evening were John O’Leary, a best selling author and retired San Francisco Giant’s pitcher, Jeremy Affeldt. They had the privilege of announcing the new and creative ideas. The Cascade was full and the audience was enthused and excited about these new projects. Stay tuned for more suggestions as to how to continue enhancing the City of Redding.

It was our yearly meeting for the Northern California Water Association (NCWA) Meeting, held at Lundberg Family Farms in Richvale. Water issues continue to be front and center with the farming community. There was a presentation highlighting the excellent work being done by many partners to flood rice fields in the Sacramento Valley and provide habitat for salmon when they are in their earliest stage of life. The project has been a huge success and we will be seeing more of this kind of work in the future.

I would like to honor the life a woman who spent years working with law enforcement to train officers on how to approach and communicate with people who are in the midst of a mental health crisis. This program is known as CIT – Crisis Intervention Training. Diana Clayton, from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), worked tirelessly for many years educating those who came into contact with this population. Diana recently passed and will be missed by all of us who knew her and her impact in Shasta County will never be fully realized. She was a very humble and quiet woman who cared about those with a mental health diagnosis. Thank you Diana for your loving contributions.

If you any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor