By Judy La Russa,

On Sept. 18, 2018, during the Shasta County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, approximately 200 Palo Cedro residents gather to show community solidarity by wearing red in opposition of the zoning amendment proposed for downtown Palo Cedro.

After a gentleman spoke on why he loves living in Palo Cedro, he said he feels like he lives in Mayberry seeing and greeting everyone he knows while he shops at the local market. He added, “We used to have a sheriff substation in Palo Cedro, but they got rid of it because we all get so along.” Supervisor Baugh said he thought that was one of his all-time favorite quotes.

One man spoke of Freedom, Hope, and Posterity is what our founding fathers proclaimed and the Board of Supervisors have that same influence in what the government institutes for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people. He adds, “I don’t want you to think I feel that I have more rights than you—I don’t.” Plus adding that he wanted to thank the Planning Division for doing their job.

One member talked on why he moved to the area 27 years ago from Stockton to get away from just this issue on what was being talked about today. “Palo Cedro is a great peaceful community…When I was at John’s (Shell Station) gas station this morning I swear I saw Andy, Opie and Aunt Bea.”

A speaker wanted to thank the Resource Management Division for their withdrawn recommendation but also wanted to thank everyone involved for giving him the opportunity to meet so many of his neighbors.

A woman shared some of the analytical information that she was able to acquire by talking to the many resources in the county. She added, “The Board of Supervisors are like the homeowner’s association of our communities letting us know what we can and cannot do.”

One community member shared that she has really been educated on zoning issues and will be more conscientious next time a similar subject would come up.

Although the Resource Management Department had withdrawn their recommendation to approve GPA 18-003 and ZA 18-0004, the Board of Supervisors still needed their final vote to conclude this matter. Over 40 members of the Palo Cedro Citizens for Responsible Growth (PCC4RG) took turns speaking to board members sharing their personal passion against the proposal and in turn thanking the Resource Management staff for their recommendation. Supervisor Baugh said he thought a new record had been set for the most Public Comment Sheets turned in for one issue.A few PCC4RG member remarks:So many wonderful comments and praises were shared by this swift-moving organization that gave birth only 24 days ago.

By an unanimous vote the supervisors denied the Palo Cedro portion of the zoning amendment. The two other properties up on the agendas—Old Oasis Rd and the Hwy 299/Old Oregon Trail passed with little opposition.

After the votes, some of the Supervisors shared their common passion they had towards a small community and the ill effects of a multiple dwelling construction can towards a neighborhood.

After 9/19—A LINK to view the full video of this Sept. 18 meeting — (Usually takes a day for link of the video to be available)