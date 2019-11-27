The Shasta County Connection–11-27-19

Careful what you wish for, you might just get it. And that we have, with the series of storms over the Thanksgiving week. The forecast continues to indicate we will continue to have precipitation too. Our power was out again on our place near Anderson….I’ve lost count of how many times that has happened this year. Looking forward to it being restored soon. Hopefully, everyone weathered the storm as best as can be expected. It’s always important when traveling in the mountains to bring along warm clothing, blankets and food and water. Many people were stranded on I-5 with the recent snowstorm.

It’s been a quiet week as a County Supervisor for the most part. I continue to field questions about Measure A, the sales tax initiative being proposed. Two forums were held to answer questions from the public, with more to be held in the future. The Board of Supervisors is holding another round of interviews for the position the County’s Administrative Officer, Larry Lees has held for 13 years. It is certainly quieter around the County Office with Larry in Utah. He has selflessly offered to fly back for one more board meeting to continue to help us through the process of finding his replacement and working through the many business matters the county has in progress. Hopefully we will be able to find a replacement soon and welcome them to Shasta County.

The Board is also preparing for our December 10th meeting, where we will be interviewing candidates for the position of County Sheriff. State law does not allow us to hold a special election and we are not authorized to appoint an interim Sheriff either. The Board will open the position up and go through the interview process as we did with the District Attorney’s position a few years ago. It will be open to the public, giving them the opportunity to assess for themselves who would be the best candidate.

Happy Thanksgiving and drive safe!

If you any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor