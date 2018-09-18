County Service Area No. 8-Palo Cedro Sewer and Water (CSA) average expenses for a three-year period consider was $179,727, with the most recent two-year average at $200, 461. The current average revenue was $128,490, a 39.9% shortfall. In the years 2015-16 and 2016-17, the shortfall was greater than 50%

On July 20, 2018, written notice describing proposed rates, fees, and charges to be imposed for water and related services was mailed to the affected property owners in the County Service Area #8—Palo Cedro Sewer and Water CSA. The rate study prepared (attached).

County Service Area No. 8-Palo Cedro Sewer and Water (CSA) provides sewage collection, treatment and disposal to 166 active customers representing 481.5 household equivalents with 77 standby accounts and 79 water customers with four standby accounts. Water is sourced from a well. Sewage is pumped, stored and land-applied. Customers are responsible for the ongoing costs.

On September 18, 2018, a public hearing was held at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting to provide an opportunity those customers involved to protest the proposed rates fee increase imposed for water and related services. Only one protest in the form of a letter was received so the Shasta County Board of Supervisors anonymously voted for the increase