During Aug. 16, 2018, Millville Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery District Board meeting was a request to draft a letter to be presented to the Clerk of Board of Supervisors in an appeal to appoint Gary Mitchell to fill the vacancy of resigning trustee Dean Frank.

The Millville Cemetery District (MCD) Board of Trustees is a five-member board that serves four-year staggered terms appointed by the Shasta County Board of Supervisors. The Board of Trustees governs the cemetery district, establishes policies for the operation of the cemetery district, and provides for the faithful implementation of those policies which is the responsibility of the employees of the cemetery district.

Approval was granted during the Oct. 2, 2018 Board of Supervisors meeting of the appointment of Gary Mitchell to the Millville Cemetery District Board of Trustees for an unexpired term to March 31, 2020.

The current MCD Board of Trustees include—Vice President Rod Miranda and Directors Ron Rourke, Timothy Egli, Sam Egli and Gary Mitchell.

Other Aug. 16 MCD Board matters:

Due to the increased cost of liners and excavator services the board decided to increase the cemetery price for these items. The liners will increase from $360 to $400 and price for opening and closing will increase from $400 to $450. This increase will take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Information on Cemetery District

The Millville Masonic and Odd Fellows (Millville) Cemetery District is a public cemetery district created by the state legislature pursuant to Health and Safety Code section 9000 et seq. which authorized the creation of public cemetery districts in 1909 to assume responsibility for the ownership, improvement, expansion, and operation of cemeteries and the provision of interment services from fraternal, pioneer, religious, social, and other organizations that were unable to provide for those cemeteries. For nearly a century, public cemetery districts have provided communities with the means to publicly finance the ownership, improvement, expansion, and operation of public cemeteries and the provision of interment services, particularly in rural communities.