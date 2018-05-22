On May 22, 2018, during the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Bosenko addressed the board in regards to the Jail Expansion Project. The board anonymously voted to approve and directed the public works director to advertise for bids.

The project will add showers and improvements to exercise yards and add 64 beds to the jail. The rated capacity of the jail will increase from 381 beds to 445 beds upon completion. The project has received approval from the State of California.

Bid opening will take place July 12, 2018, with construction expected to begin in early August 2018. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2018.

As improvements and showers are completed, it may be possible to utilize the increased bed space as it becomes available, once approved by the State for use.

The project will add much-needed jail beds for the incarceration of criminals and improving public safety.