The Shasta County Connection—4-24-19

Another week, another column to write. Much has happened in the last week. First of all, warm weather has arrived. I am starting to see the wildflowers around the foothills surrounding Redding start to lose their vibrant color. They certainly were spectacular this year.

As I have mentioned in previous columns, Supervisor Joe Chimenti and I have served on an ad hoc committee to work on the proposed “The Place,” a navigation center for the homeless to be established in the Redding area. At our Board of Supervisor’s meeting on April 23rd, we took another step forward by giving the Director of the Health and Human Services Department for Shasta County the authority to try to obtain additional funding for this project. In addition, we heard a presentation given by the Chief of Police for Anderson about another facility that would operate in tandem with the navigation center that would be a law enforcement detention center for those committing misdemeanors. The concept has merit and we asked the research to continue on the possible facility. Funding for capital improvements and operating costs are always the biggest challenge for the county. The navigation center would primarily be a drop off or walk in facility where the homeless could be connected to social services that hopefully would stabilize them or provide drug treatment options. People dealing with a mental health crisis could access the facility, freeing up emergency rooms. Part of the intention for the center is to reduce communicable disease and fire risk for residents of Shasta County too. This is a huge undertaking for the county and I am hopeful that we can establish such a center.

It was a pleasure to attend the Shasta Public Libraries’ 2018 Volunteer Breakfast. Supervisor Morgan and Chimenti assisted me in acknowledging the many volunteers. It was good to see some library volunteers from Burney. I know it has been a big relief to the Friends of the Intermountain Library (FOIL) to have approval from the Board of Supervisors to move forward in trying to acquire the Roper Building.

The Farm Bureau Spring Social was held at the Anderson Fairgrounds this year and the fundraising event was a big success. The highlight of the evening was a cake that auctioned off for $1,100 that was a replica of one of Oilar’s hay trucks, complete with a load of hay. Sublime Cake in Redding prepared the very creative cake and the baker has been on the Food Network a few times. It was the talk of the evening and Pat and Laura Oilar shared pieces of the cake with many of us. There was a surprise for our Shasta County Ag Commissioner, Paul Kjos, as he was awarded the Shasta County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award. Callie Peek Wood was awarded the Elizabeth Albaugh Award also. Congratulations to both of them for their well-deserved awards.

Our Shasta Regional Transportation (SRTA) Board Meeting highlighted a pilot project moving forward for Sunday Service in the Redding area. This Sunday service should give people the ability to attend church services, work or run errands on a day where public transportation has not been available. SRTA also provides the Burney Express service to the Intermountain Area.

I popped in on the Palo Cedro’s Chamber of Commerce Show and Shine off of Deschutes Road as Kool April Nights kicked off its 2019 week of activities. I was told that 160 vehicles showed up, a record number for the Show and Shine. The weather really cooperated this year, which makes it especially enjoyable.

Shasta County Fire Warden Bret Gouvea gave a presentation at our last BOS meeting about the Cal Fire Fuel Reduction projects in Shasta County. Cal Fire has a lengthy list of projects throughout the state and the Shingletown Project ranked number one. Those who live and travel Highway 44 will be pleased with the shaded fuel breaks that will span 17 miles, beginning at Dersch Road. There will also be some work done in the Whitmore area, a place where the fire danger is severe. I am very pleased that Shasta County is participating in these projects, in partnership with McConnell Foundation and other important stakeholders.

Be sure you put May 13th on your calendar for the Burney Fire Safe Council Meeting at 5:30 at the Vet’s Hall in Burney. There will be much valuable information presented at that meeting on how to harden your home and create defensible space on your property.

If any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor