Nu-Blu from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2018, at Churn Creek Cellars —5200 Industrial Way, Anderson, California

https://nublu.fanbridge.com/events/details.php?id=367866

“Nu-Blu” with opening act “Birdfeeder” will be performing a free Bluegrass concert for fire victims on Wed., August 8th, 7:30 pm, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2850 Foothill Blvd, Redding.

This uplifting musical event is specifically created for those who have lost or damaged homes due to the CArr Fire. Our goal is to gather together residents who have suffered tremendous loss to enjoy an evening of music, build connections, find support, and know that they are not alone.

Celebrate the Fiddle! with the Alldrin Family

Friday, August 10th, 7:30 pm, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2850 Foothill Blvd, Redding, and Friday, August 17th, 7:30 pm at Old City Hall, 1313 Market St, Redding

Join the Alldrins for a fun-filled evening as they celebrate the spirited, timeless and joyful music of the fiddle. From Europe to North America and across the centuries, the fiddle has left an indelible mark on “the music of the people”. Our musical tour will explore these traditions by featuring the fiddle music of Denmark, Ireland, Scotland, Sweden, Norway and America. Reels and jigs, hoedowns and waltzes–come hear the fiddles play!

The Alldrin family has made playing music together a family value, sharing the joy of acoustic music with audiences large and small, young and old. The Alldrins have pursued fiddle music of all styles and genres, winning old-time fiddle competitions and studying under legendary Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser. In addition to fiddle, the Alldrins’ music regularly incorporates viola, cello, piano, guitar, bass, penny whistle and percussion.

https://www.facebook.com/events/272839653510172/

Blackberry Blossom Farm on Tour

The Skillman Family is traveling across the country for six weeks sharing their music on their 2018 Motorhome Tour.

Follow The Skillman Family and see their photos on Facebook as they tour across the country sharing their music.

https://www.facebook.com/angie.skillman.58
https://www.facebook.com/BlackberryBlossomFarmBluegrassBand/

