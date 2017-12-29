Bill Engvall | 2 shows

Friday, January 5, 2018 @ 6:30pm & 9:00pm



Get ready for an evening of standout stand-up as six-year Blue Collar Comedy Tour veteran Bill Engvall shares the hilarious tales about everyday situations that have made him one of the most popular comedians in the country. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist starred on his own sitcom, The Bill Engvall Show, the hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. Known for his clean-cut humor and ‘common man’ approach, Engvall will showcase his iconic brand of observational satire that is as relatable as it is laugh out loud funny. From beating up his body as a finalist on Dancing with the Stars to some of his new favorite “Here’s Your Sign” jokes, audiences are in for a fun-filled night of side-splitting non-stop laughter.

Bill’s new comedy special is now available on Amazon, iTunes and Google Play. It’s also available on-demand for Comcast, Dish and Playstation Vue subscribers.

WARNING!!

Many ticket resellers such as Stubhub, Seat Geeks and Tickets-Center are offering Cascade tickets at highly inflated prices. Be sure to purchase your tickets to Cascade shows only at CascadeTheatre.org to get the lowest prices possible and to be guaranteed that your ticket is legitimate. Cascade cannot guarantee ticket purchases made at other websites.



