ALTURAS, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management is temporarily closing the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills in eastern Shasta County due to dangers posed by the Hat Fire. The closure is in place until further notice.

The Hat Fire broke out Thursday, Aug. 9, along California State Route 299 west of Fall River Mills. As of Aug. 10, it had burned about 2,500 acres, including about 1,000 acres of public land managed by the BLM Applegate Field Office in Alturas. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters are dealing with hot, dry and windy weather.

Current incident information is available from CAL FIRE at http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/2208. Information is also available by telephoning 530-225-2510.

The BLM reminds area residents and visitors that seasonal fire restrictions are in place, limiting campfires to posted, developed campgrounds and recreation sites. In addition, vehicles must remain on established roads and trails, and chainsaws my not be used after 1 p.m. daily. Information on public land fire restrictions in California is available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/california/fire-restrictions.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.