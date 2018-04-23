The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for five open positions on its Northern California District Resource Advisory Council, one of 30 BLM citizen-based sounding boards for BLM initiatives, proposals and policy changes.

“The BLM resource advisory councils are an important forum for the community conversation that is a key component of public land management,” said BLM California State Director Jerry Perez. “By ensuring that RAC representation reflects a variety of perspectives, RAC members provide a valuable service to the BLM by delving into issues and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land and resource uses issues.”

Individuals may nominate themselves or others. Nominees, who must be residents of California or Nevada, will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education, and knowledge of the council’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making.

Nominations must include a completed RAC application, letters of reference from any represented interests or organizations, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications. Anyone interested can download a RAC application at https://www.blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/GetInvolved_RACApplication.pdf.

Nominations should be sent to Bureau of Land Management, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130, attention RAC nominations. Nominations and support materials can sent by email to Jeff Fontana, BLM Northern California District public affairs officer at jfontana@blm.gov. The deadline is June 4, 2018.

The Northern California District RAC has the following openings:

Two openings in membership category one that includes public land ranchers and representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the commercial timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use, and commercial recreation.

Two openings in category two, comprised of representatives from nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities, and wild horse and burro organizations.

One opening in category three, comprised of representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian tribes within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized, representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

The Northern California District RAC has 15 members. Its area of interest stretches from far northwest Nevada to the Pacific coast and from the Oregon border south into Mendocino County

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.