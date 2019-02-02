The Bureau of Land Management’s Redding Field Office is accepting public input on management needs and projects that would benefit off-highway vehicle recreation on public lands.

The BLM will accept comments and suggestions at a public meeting, Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Redding Field Office, 6640 Lockheed Dr., Redding, CA 96002. Anyone interested can mail comments to the BLM at the above address or send them by email to szeffera@blm.gov. The BLM must receive comments by 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.

Staff at the field office will use public comments and suggestions to develop a preliminary grant application to the California State Parks, Off Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division.

“In past years we have used these grant funds to improve off-highway riding and driving opportunities for our communities and visitors,” said BLM Redding Field Manager Jennifer Mata. “We always look forward to seeing suggestions from those who enjoy OHV sports on public lands.”

The field office will seek grant funds for maintenance, development and law enforcement patrol at the Chappie-Shasta Off Highway Vehicle Recreation Area. Other ideas may come from public comments and suggestions.

The OHMVR Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program supports off-highway vehicle recreation in California by providing financial assistance to cities, counties, districts, federal agencies, state agencies, educational institutions, and federally recognized Native American tribes and nonprofit entities.

Preliminary grant applications will be available for review on the grants section at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov, from March 5 through May 6.