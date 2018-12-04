On Tuesday, December 4, the BLM Redding Field Office has scheduled to burn up to one acre of piles along Old Diggins Road in the Buckeye subdivision of Redding in Shasta County, pending weather and fuel moisture status.

Project Name: Shasta County Pile Rx

Please contact Tim Bradley at (530) 276-3189 with any questions or concerns.