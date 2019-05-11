DIRECTIONS: From Redding, California, take Highway 299 East toward Burney, California. After Burney, go 12-miles east until you see the sign “Pit Power House” road. Follow the signs downhill to the campground.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Pit River Campground and river access area is now open for a season that will extend into early fall.

The campground features seven individual campsites, a group campsite, and a day use area ideal for fishing and picnicking. Campsites have fire rings, tables and barbecues. Barbecues and picnic tables are available at the day use site.

Those with walking difficulties can fish from an accessible fishing pier, while kayakers and rafters can take advantage of a specially-designed launch site.

There are no fees for the day use site or launch site. Campsite fees are $8 per night; the group site is $12 nightly. Camping is on a first-come, first served basis, with a limit of 14 days. Reservations are not accepted. There is an on-site campground host.

The campground is five miles west of Fall River Mills along State Highway 299 in eastern Shasta County. More information is available by telephoning the BLM Applegate Field Office, 530-233-4666.

