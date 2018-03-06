Outdoor enthusiasts have the opportunity to live and work beautiful northern California outdoor settings, in volunteer camp host positions offered by the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM needs campground hosts at Douglas City, Steel Bridge and Junction City campgrounds along the Trinity River west of Redding. The camping season runs from May to November.

“BLM camp hosts play an important role in connecting people with their public lands,” said Jennifer Mata, manager of the BLM’s Redding Field Office. “They welcome campers, provide information and perform light maintenance to help keep the campgrounds attractive.”

BLM volunteer hosts live on site in their own campers or camp trailers. The BLM provides varying levels of services such as water, septic, phone and power connections, depending on the site. There is no salary, but the BLM provides allowances to cover living expenses.

For more information, or to apply, contact Bill Kuntz, at wkuntz@blm.gov, or Sky Zaffarano, at szaffarano@blm.gov.

Additional information is available by telephoning the Redding Field Office, 530-224-2100.

-BLM-

