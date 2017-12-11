The U. S. Bureau of Land Management is accepting applications for summer seasonal firefighting jobs on northern California fire engine crews, the Diamond Mountain Interagency Hotshots and other positions, including a prescribed fire/fuels crew, dispatch, fire prevention/mitigation, helitack and fire lookout.

“These firefighting jobs are exciting and physically challenging. They also offer opportunities to start careers in firefighting and natural resources management,” said Walter Herzog, fire management officer for the BLM’s Northern California District. “Diversity and inclusion in our workforce are an emphasis for us, and we are trying to increase both in 2018. ”

To receive early consideration, applications for hotshot crew positions must be filed by Dec. 19. The deadline isMarch 20, 2018. The early consideration deadline for firefighter jobs is Dec. 19, and the final deadline is February 27, 2018. The early consideration deadline for the dispatching job is Jan. 30, 2018, and the final deadline is Feb. 27, 2018. For helitack jobs the early consideration date is Jan. 9, 2018 and the deadline is Feb. 27, 2018. Applications for the fire lookout and fire prevention/mitigation jobs will receive early consideration if received byJan. 30, 2018. The final application deadline is February 27, 2018, for both positions.

All applications must be filed online www.usajobs.gov. Job announcements, including qualifications, salaries, application instructions and application deadlines, are also available at USAJOBS. Applicants should look for announcement numbers BLM-FIRE-2018-002 and 2018-003 (hotshots), BLM-FIRE-2018-005 (firefighter), BLM-FIRE 2018-03 (lead firefighter), BLM-FIRE 2018-022 (dispatcher), BLM-FIRE 2018-039 (fire lookout), BLM FIRE 2018-009-DE (helitack), and BLM-FIRE 2018-040 (prevention/mitigation).

BLM’s northern California firefighters work at stations in Susanville, Ravendale, Alturas, Cedarville and Whitethorn (King Range National Conservation Area on California’s North Coast). They work in a season that usually runs from May through October. The hotshot crew is based in Susanville. BLM fire crews can be dispatched to fires across the state and nation.

Information on these jobs is available from BLM field offices in Alturas/Cedarville, 530-233-7933; Arcata (for King Range jobs), 707-986-7567; or Susanville, 530-252-5301. Information about hotshot jobs is available by telephoning the BLM Hidden Valley Fire Station, 530-252-5334.

BLM firefighters serve the American public by helping to keep public lands healthy and productive.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $75 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2016—more than any other agency in the Department of the Interior. These activities supported more than 372,000 jobs.