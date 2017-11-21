The Bureau of Land Management and United States Forest Service have determined that the 2017 Helena Fire was started on public lands managed by the BLM after a tree branch came in contact with a power line operated by the Trinity Public Utilities District. The fire then burned onto the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. Responsible parties have not been determined. While the report of investigation is now available, this continues to be an ongoing investigation.

The Helena Fire burned public and private lands near the community of Junction City, Trinity County.

The report of investigation is available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd564471.pdf