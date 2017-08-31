BLM closes campground, day use areas due to Helena Fire east of Weaverville

The Bureau of Land Management has closed a campground and day use areas along Highway 299 east of Weaverville because of the 5,000-acre Helena Fire.

The Junction City Campground and Bagdad River Access along Highway 299 and the Grapevine Swimming Hole on East Fork Road are closed until further notice. The Douglas City, Steiner Flat and Steel Bridge campgrounds remain open, but are under heavy smoke.

The Helena Fire started Aug. 30 near the town of Helena, west of Weaverville. Evacuations are in place for the fire area.

Current information is available online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5564/#.