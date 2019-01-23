Black Violin is a mash-up of classical, hip-hop, rock and R&B featuring the classically trained violin/viola duo of Kev Marcus and Wil B. Together with DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes and an array of Redding music students, they take string music where it has never gone before, encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers. The group has collaborated with the likes of P. Diddy, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin and The Eagles. Their recent album, Stereotypes, hit #1 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover chart and #4 on the R&B chart.

“Their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”- NPR

Come see Black Violin at the historic Cascade Theatre on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $35.