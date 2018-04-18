On April 17, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Deputy Coroner Investigators were dispatched to State Route Highway 151 just west of Lake Boulevard regarding a fatal bicyclist versus motorcycle collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 32-year-old Cristobal Heitmann Montero of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The traffic collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.