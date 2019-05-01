On May 1, 2019, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Officer Ellis and Officer Odell stopped a bicyclist on Lake Boulevard and North Boulder Drive. The bicyclist, who was later identified as Daniel Arthur Tonjes, 52 years, of Shasta Lake was riding a bicycle without proper lighting equipment.

A consensual search of Tonjes revealed he was in possession of approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine. Tonjes was also in possession of drug paraphernalia and packaging indicative of drug sales. He was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and drug paraphernalia. Tonjes was transported to Shasta County jail where he was booked.

The Redding Police Department wants to remind you to please say no to drugs and make sure your bicycle is properly equipped for night time travel.