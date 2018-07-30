Date: Jul 30, 2018
The Carr Fire has impacted the Clear Creek CSD, Centerville CSD, and Shasta CSD public water systems with a boil water advisory in effect. Except for some power outages that have been restored, the Bella Vista Water District facilities have not been impacted by the Carr Fire. All of the District’s facilities remain fully operational and providing high quality treated drinking water.
For Carr Fire update see:
Cal Fire – Carr Fire Incident Information: http://www.fire.ca.gov/
Carr Fire Activity Map: http://redding.maps.arcgis.