The Bella Vista Water District is constructing two Solar Facilities with cost-share funding from a 2015 USBR Watersmart Grant. The first facility will be located at the Districts Water Treatment Plant on Canby Rd to offset the treatment plants electrical use (approximately 150kW system). The second project will be located on Hidden Acres Rd near the Districts Regulating Station. This solar facility will offset the district’s use of PG&E power and be sized at approximately 550kW. Both facilities should be completed in 2018 and offset roughly 75% of the Districts electrical use. 40% of the funding will be provided from the Watersmart grant. The remaining funds will come from a Redding Electric Utility grant and District funds. The cost savings from reduced energy consumption will result in a payback of the Districts funds in less than eight years from completion of construction.

