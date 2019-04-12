On Wednesday, April, 10th, 2019, at approximately 9:09 PM, Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 21893 Squaw Grass Trail, located in the Bella Vista area, regarding a family disturbance. As deputies were responding, they were notified that shots had been fired. Deputies arrived on scene and located male adult identified as Joshua Snyder (35 years) inside the open garage of the residence. Joshua was suffering from several gunshot wounds to his torso. Medical staff arrived on scene and transported him to a local area hospital for medical treatment.

Deputies interviewed family members who were on scene. Deputies learned that prior to their arrival, Joshua brandished a pistol at his mother, Renee Young, and had fired one round, which did not strike any of the residents. Joshua’s brother, Jeffrey Snyder, who lives on the same property encountered Joshua in the garage. Jeffrey had armed himself with a firearm due to hearing the gunshot. While Joshua and Jeffrey were inside the garage, Joshua pointed a pistol at Jeffery. A short time later, Joshua advanced toward the location where Jeffrey was standing. Fearing that Joshua was going to shoot him, Jeffrey fired several rounds at his brother.

Jeffrey was not arrested as it appears he was acting in self-defense. Joshua remains in a local area hospital, listed in critical condition. Criminal charges against Joshua are being sought in connection with this investigation.

This case is still being actively investigated and anyone with information is urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.