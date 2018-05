CalFire has reported that a residential structure fire of a mobile home located in the 11000 block of Buena Vista Ct. in Bella Vista.

The incident name has been labeled the Vista Fire was reported at 8:43 a.m. Five engine companies were assigned— two overhead personnel, one water tender, equipment of one breathing support with a total of 18 personnel. The cause of the fire that has destroyed one structure with dollar damage of $15,000 is still under investigation.