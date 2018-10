Bear Creek Watershed Group Meeting 7752 Ponderosa Way, Shingletown, Black Butte Elementary Thursday, Oct. 4 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

There will be a General Meeting of the Bear Creek Watershed Group on Thursday, October 4th, 6:30 PM at the Black Butte Elementary School Library.

The purpose is to discuss the future of the group, and if so, the appointment of new administrators.

Please mark your calendars, and plan to attend if you wish to participate and decide the fate of this important viable group.