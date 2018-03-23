Bear Creek Watershed at a Glance The Bear Creek Watershed lies on the east side of the Sacramento River in Shasta County (for the purposes of this discussion, it also includes the Ash Creek watershed, a separate but adjacent Sacramento River tributary). It is bordered on the north by Cow Creek and on the south by Battle Creek. Land ownership in the watershed is primarily private, and land use is dominated by commercial timber production in the upper elevations and cattle ranching operations in the mid and lower watershed area. Bear Creek provides important spawning and rearing habitat for fall-run salmon and steelhead that migrate from the Sacramento River. The watershed is sparsely populated, and residents place a high value on open space preservation and a rural lifestyle. Watershed Statistics Watershed Size: 157 square miles Watershed Length: ~40 miles Average Annual Precipitation: 46 inches Elevation: Highest: 6,740 ft. (Latour Butte)

Lowest: 360 ft. (Sacramento River) Population: ~3,000 Management Issues: salmon/steelhead, forest health/fuels management, aquatic/riparian habitat, open space/land conservation Counties: Shasta

Bear Creek Watershed Meeting: Thursday, April 5—6:30 pm Black Butte Elementary School Library— 7946 Ponderosa Way, Shingletown. The group will be discussing its future. Please come and bring some energy to pump into this great effort.

The Shingletown Council is seeking community members to join the Bear Creek Watershed Group.

The Watershed Group helps to monitor the health of this important watershed, keep track of the migratory fish populations and monitor groundwater, amongst other projects.

Unfortunately, membership has dropped through age-related attrition and busy lives. This organization is far too important to the health of our ecosystem to be permitted to die and that is exactly what will happen if we don’t pump some energy into it.

Volunteering is not a very demanding commitment while it is a great opportunity to get out in our beautiful wilderness and commune while performing a valuable service. What could be more pleasant than packing a lunch, hiking with the kids down to the creek and spending the day counting fish, measuring water temperatures and/or taking samples.

Contact Tom Twist at Secretary@ShingletownCouncil.org if you are interested or have any questions in helping with this wonderful group.

