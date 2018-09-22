On October 12 and 13, Millville School will be the location of Millville Days. Below is a schedule of events for both days.

Friday, Oct. 12, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.—

BBQ

Community dance with music by Flagship Armada

Sat., Oct 13—

Pancake Breakfast—8:30-10:30 a.m.

Pumpkin Relays—9:00 a.m. till finished

Safari Club—9:00 a.m.

Wagon Rides—10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Laser Tag—9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Vendor Sales—9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Money Pit—10:00 a.m.

Music Performed by Chi McLean—10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tractors/car display—all day

Melon Eating Competition—11:00 a.m.

Pie Baking/Tasting—noon

Raffle—12:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Weighting—1:00 p.m.

Silent Auction 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dutch Brothers will be on site besides Ortega’s Food Truck and Millville Volunteer Fire Department will be serving lunch for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased for the dance, pie baking contest, pumpkin relay and pumpkin growing at www.millvilledays.com