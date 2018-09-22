On October 12 and 13, Millville School will be the location of Millville Days. Below is a schedule of events for both days.
Friday, Oct. 12, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.—
- BBQ
- Community dance with music by Flagship Armada
Sat., Oct 13—
- Pancake Breakfast—8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Pumpkin Relays—9:00 a.m. till finished
- Safari Club—9:00 a.m.
- Wagon Rides—10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Laser Tag—9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Vendor Sales—9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Money Pit—10:00 a.m.
- Music Performed by Chi McLean—10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Tractors/car display—all day
- Melon Eating Competition—11:00 a.m.
- Pie Baking/Tasting—noon
- Raffle—12:30 p.m.
- Pumpkin Weighting—1:00 p.m.
- Silent Auction 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Dutch Brothers will be on site besides Ortega’s Food Truck and Millville Volunteer Fire Department will be serving lunch for purchase.
Tickets can be purchased for the dance, pie baking contest, pumpkin relay and pumpkin growing at www.millvilledays.com