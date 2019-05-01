From the California FFA State Convention® 2019 in Anaheim Convention Center®

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Bailey Alexander from the Foothill Palo-Cedro FFA Chapter received the Proficiency award in the area of Special Animal Production at the 91st California FFA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California. Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Bailey is a senior at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro. Bailey has worked at Wooten’s Queens and Bees for the last two years assisting in the office with paperwork, tracking invoices, and helping customers. Bailey also helps in the yard with moving over queen cells, feeding bees, putting out queen cells, and packaging boxes. Bailey is planning to major in Agribusiness with a minor in Viticulture at Fresno State University. More than 6,500 students cheered as Bailey accepted the award.

