Willy Wonka Jr. Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29

7pm Nightly; 2pm Matinee on Saturday

TICKETS: $15

PLACE: Cascade Theater 1731 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001

TICKETS: www.cascadetheatre.org, at the Box Office during regular hours or 1

hour before each show.

INQUIRIES: nhill@axreptheatre.com

Axiom Children’s Theater, in conjunction with Musical Theatre International,

presents Willy Wonka Jr!, Ronald Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous

candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure. This

production is an impressive treat your whole family won’t want to miss!

Whether you or your child loves musicals already or this is their first

introduction to live theater, they will be inspired and thrilled by the magic on

stage, performed by kids just like them!

The incredibly talented Willy Wonka Jr! Cast of over 70 students will make you

want to sing along with this classic musical theater delight. The show is

produced by Nancy Hill, and directed by Teshya Russo and Lizzie Stoxen.

Join us for a night of pure Imagination as the delicious adventures of Willy

Wonka’s chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of

Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from 1971

film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is a

scrumdiddlyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.