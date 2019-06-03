Willy Wonka Jr.
Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29
7pm Nightly; 2pm Matinee on Saturday
TICKETS: $15
PLACE: Cascade Theater 1731 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001
TICKETS: www.cascadetheatre.org, at the Box Office during regular hours or 1
hour before each show.
INQUIRIES: nhill@axreptheatre.com
Axiom Children’s Theater, in conjunction with Musical Theatre International,
presents Willy Wonka Jr!, Ronald Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous
candy man and his quest to find an heir is a golden ticket to adventure. This
production is an impressive treat your whole family won’t want to miss!
Whether you or your child loves musicals already or this is their first
introduction to live theater, they will be inspired and thrilled by the magic on
stage, performed by kids just like them!
The incredibly talented Willy Wonka Jr! Cast of over 70 students will make you
want to sing along with this classic musical theater delight. The show is
produced by Nancy Hill, and directed by Teshya Russo and Lizzie Stoxen.
Join us for a night of pure Imagination as the delicious adventures of Willy
Wonka’s chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of
Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from 1971
film, in addition to a host of fun new songs, Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR. is a
scrumdiddlyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.