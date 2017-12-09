On December 8, 2017, at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the morning, Officer Jared Hebert was on patrol and observed a stolen vehicle parked inside a trailer park on Lake Boulevard. Officer Hebert made contact at the residence where the stolen car was parked and found Joshua Anthony Azevedo, 32 years of Redding, inside the home. Azevedo admitted to possessing the stolen car and was booked at the Shasta County Jail.

Joshua Azevedo is known by officers within the Redding Police Department as a habitual car thief. Azevedo is on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for felon in possession of a firearm.

Prior to today, Azevedo was arrested in a stolen car on November 27, 2017. A few days later, on December 3, 2017, Azevedo was again arrested after evading officers in another stolen car. In 2017, Azevedo has been arrested and booked at the Shasta County Jail sixteen times for a variety of crimes to include possession of a controlled substance for sale, evading officers, possession of stolen property, and violations of his probation. Azevedo is pending sentencing for multiple cases.

The Redding Police Department would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and not leave spare keys inside.