On March 29, 2018, at approximately 8:20 a.m, staff at Rite Aid on E. Cypress Avenue encountered Ryan Robert Hurn (25 years of age of Redding) as he was selecting portable speakers off of a shelf. Hurn had stolen from the business in the past and the manager approached him to deter him from stealing the speakers. Hurn was told to return the speakers and refused. Hurn fled the business with the stolen property. Officers responded to the area but Hurn wasn’t located.

At 11:15 a.m., Hurn then went into Kmart on Hilltop Drive and began placing merchandise in his backpack and down his pants. Security confronted him and he immediately became belligerent. Security asked Hurn to return the stolen property and leave. Hurn began leaving but chose to pick up a ceramic statue and hit the security officer in the chest with it. Hurn then walked away but was located a short distance away by Officer Kinneavy.

Hurn was positively identified and subsequently booked into the Shasta County Jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation. Hurn is on felony probation for a prior burglary conviction in Shasta County.

Since January of 2018, Hurn has been booked four times at the Shasta County Jail and released with citations three additional times for a myriad of charges to include possession of stolen property, defrauding an innkeeper, commercial burglary, and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

Three of Hurn’s arrests all occurred on March 5, 2018. First Hurn was cited and released for petty theft. He then stole items from another business on Hilltop Drive. Hurn was taken into physical custody and booked at the Shasta County Jail. Hurn was released from custody the same day and then went into the Rite Aid on Eureka Way and stole more merchandise. He was again quickly captured and cited and released for his third arrest within a 24 hour period.

The Redding Police Department continues to work with numerous local businesses and loss prevention officers to try and deter habitual thieves from stealing merchandise.