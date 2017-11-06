SACRAMENTO – Leading a coalition of six attorneys general, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today called on the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to keep in place and enforce the Greenhouse Gas Performance Measure. The Measure went into effect on September 28, 2017. It requires all states to track on-road greenhouse gas emissions, to set locally-appropriate performance targets, and to ensure consistency in data collection. In their letter to the FHWA, the attorneys general underscore that eliminating the Measure would be arbitrary and capricious.

The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Transportation infrastructure is increasingly threatened by climate change-related events like damaging storms and floods.

“Yet again, the Trump Administration is burying its head in the sand refusing to tackle climate change,” said Attorney General Becerra. “The Greenhouse Gas Performance Measure was developed after years of research and evaluation. It was adopted because it was clear we must do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. My fellow Attorneys General and I have successfully defended this Measure once already. We are prepared to take any and all action necessary to continue defending it.”

Last month, Attorney General Becerra led a coalition of eight attorneys general and the California Air Resources Board in suing the Trump Administration for attempting to skirt the law and delay implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Performance Measure. Facing this legal challenge, the Administration reversed course and implemented the Measure. The FHWA has since published a notice of proposed rulemaking in hopes of formally repealing this important environmental rule. Attorney General Becerra and his fellow Attorneys General are commenting on that proposal.

Joining Attorney General Becerra in submitting today’s letter were the Attorneys General of Maryland, Massachusetts, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

A copy of the comment letter is attached to the electronic version of this release at oag.ca.gov/news.