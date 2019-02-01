For those not attending the Palo Cedro Community Park’s fundraiser—The Celebration of North State Wines event may still take advantage for a chance at winning four fantastic raffle prizes. The pre-sale tickets are currently available at Palo Cedro Feed, located at 22020 Old 44 Dr, Palo Cedro.

FOR THE FISHING ENTHUSIAST

FOR THE HUNTING ENTHUSIAST

Tickets for these fantastic prizes are $10 a piece and winner will be announced at The Celebration of North State Wines fundraiser on March 16.

Pre-sale purchases are now on sale at Palo Cedro Feed and then available during the evening of March 16 event.

Winner does not have to be present at the fundraiser.

More information about the event below.

Palo Cedro Community Park to host annual Celebration of North State Wine fundraiser

On March 16, 2019, the Palo Cedro Community Park will host The Celebration of North State Wines fundraiser. The 15th annual event will be from 5:30-10:00 p.m. at Mercy Oaks Banquet Room, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive and will provide guests with — wine tasting; heavy appetizers with special wine pairings; live music and dancing; raffles that include a special fishing rod and gun raffle; live and silent auctions.

The schedule of event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with lovely local wine tasting per complimentary wine glass, masses of yummy catered hors D’oeuvres served, toe-tapping live music, gorgeous baskets of silent auction bidding, wine store options, and raffle tickets for amazing Power Hour prize purchases. At 6:30 p.m. the Power Hour prizes winners will start to be announced, and at 7:45 dessert will be served while the silent auction bidding closes. At 8:00 the live auction will start with raffle tickets drawn and silent auction baskets awards. But the evening does not have to be over. Those wishing to stay and continue to have fun can dance with the band till they close at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, or a group of eight people can purchase a table for $440 (discount of $5 per ticket), or $700 for sponsor table of eight (adverting, wine vouchers, and power hour tickets) can be purchase online at: www.TheCelebrationOfNorthstateWine.com; or at this location—Palo Cedro Feed

For more information, visit www.pcpark.org or call (530) 547-2727