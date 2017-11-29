On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 9:10 AM, the SHASCOM dispatch center received a 911 call from John Elger. He stated he was following a truck whose occupants had attempted to break into a trailer, on his friend, Jeremey Hardcastle’s, property off Dersch Road. Elger was with Hardcastle in his truck. Elger’s phone lost reception during the call. When he regained reception he advised SHASCOM that the passenger, of the truck they were following, had just shot at them. A few minutes later Elger said he lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Fig Tree Lane near Loftus. Elger described the truck as a maroon 90’s single cab Chevy truck.

Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department, along with officers from the Anderson Police Department, responded to the area and began searching for the maroon Chevy. Within minutes a sergeant from the Anderson Police Department saw the truck westbound on Riverside Avenue from Airport Road. The truck was stopped on Alexander Avenue near Dupont Street. The three occupants were taken out of the truck utilizing a high risk traffic stop.

The three occupants were identified as Bobby Wampler, Raven Carrol, and James Taylor. Wampler was driving, Carrol was seated in the middle, and Taylor was on the passenger side. A 9mm semi-auto handgun was found under the truck’s seat. Two magazines for the 9mm handgun were located in the truck as well as a .22 caliber rifle.

When the victim, Hardcastle, was interviewed it was discovered he was in Cottonwood when his wife called him to say people were breaking into their trailer. Hardcastle’s wife had gone out armed and was going to confront the subjects in their trailer. As she got close someone fired a single gunshot from inside the trailer and it struck near her feet. She retreated back to her home and told Hardcastle the subjects were leaving in a maroon Chevy truck. Hardcastle and Elger got into Hardcastle’s truck and were racing home when they saw a maroon Chevy truck driving towards them on Ash Creek Road. Hardcastle pulled into the oncoming path of the truck in an attempt to stop it. The truck drove off the shoulder, into a ditch, and went around Hardcastle and Elger. At this point Hardcastle began following the truck and Elger called 911.

Wampler was arrested for criminal conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), driving a vehicle while knowingly permitting a passenger to discharge a firearm from the vehicle (26100(b) PC), driving on a suspended license (14601 CVC), and a probation violation (1203.2 PC). Carrol was arrested for criminal conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), possession of methamphetamine (11377(a) H&S) and possession of narcotics paraphernalia (11364(a) H&S). Taylor was arrested for criminal conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), assault with a deadly weapon (245(a)(2) PC), discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle (246 PC) and maliciously discharging a firearm from a vehicle at another person (26100(c) PC).

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 245-6025.