Deadline to File Application for Changed Assessment

Leslie Morgan, Shasta County Assessor-Recorder, would like to announce that the final date for filing an “Application for Changed Assessment” is November 30th. Ms. Morgan stresses that property owners may request an informal review of the taxable value by her office at any time; however, formal applications for a hearing before the Shasta County Assessment Appeals Board must be filed between July 2nd and November 30th.

Ms. Morgan advises property owners to beware of solicitations which request a fee for services related to the review of your taxable value. During these current economic times many businesses and individuals attempt to take advantage of property owners by asking for fees to request a value review on your behalf. Another concern for property owners is the spreading of misinformation related to the value process and those properties which qualify for a reduction in assessed value. The property tax laws can be easily misinterpreted; therefore, Ms. Morgan would ask that you contact her office and work with your appraiser whenever you have questions or concerns about your assessment.

She encourages you to review the taxable value of your property as of the lien date. You can locate this January 1, 2017 lien date value on your tax bill for the 2017-2018 fiscal year which was mailed out by the Tax Collector earlier this month. She emphasizes that only the taxable value, not the tax dollar amount, is subject to review and/or appeal. The law requires the Assessor to enroll a taxable value that is the lesser of either the current market value (Proposition 8) or the Proposition 13 factored base year value, as of the lien date.

If you request a Proposition 8 review, Ms. Morgan asks that you keep these important facts in mind. The Assessor can only consider the market value of your property as of lien date (January 1st). The market value of your property will be determined by analyzing sales of comparable properties in the area. This means that properties with characteristics similar to yours must