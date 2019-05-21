ASSE Student Exchange Programs is now seeking American families to host high school students from Germany. All these exceptional students have received a scholarship through The Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange Program (CBYX), a U.S. State Department-sponsored programs. The CBYX scholarship provides a unique opportunity for 250 young Americans to spend a year in Germany, while at the same time, giving 300 young Germans the change to live a year in the United States! All the students live as members of caring host families and enjoy a variety of program activities, in addition to learning life in a new country By improving not only their language skills, but also increasing their intercultural awareness, these students form a bridge of understanding between Germany and the United States and continue to strengthen ties between their two countries. This historic US State Department program seeks to foster democracy and values inherent in a free market economy. Your support of these students and programs like this reinforces the United States’ commitment to education and opportunity throughout the world.

Become an ASSE host family for one of these well-qualified, bright, motivated and well-screened students coming from Germany. By living with local host families and attending local high schools, these scholarship students acquire an understanding of American values and build on leadership skills.

If you are interested in opening your home and sharing your family life with a young person from abroad, please contact us today for more information, call (800) 733-2773, go online at www.ASSEhosts.com or email asseusawest@asse.com

Background:

Founded by the Swedish National Department of Education, ASSE International (formerly American Scandinavian Student Exchange) is a non-profit, tax-exempt, public benefit organization. ASSE is officially designated as an exchange visitor program by the United States Department of State and cooperates with the Canadian Provincial Ministries of Education.