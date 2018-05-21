The Asphalt Cowboys are pleased to announce the following winners in this years’ Rodeo Parade. All awards can be picked up at the Asphalt Cowboys Clubhouse at the rodeo grounds on Tuesday, May 22nd from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
2018 Redding Rodeo Parade Award Recipients
0.1 Float Sweepstakes: 1st #13 Painted Pig Ranch
0.2 Special “THEME” Award: 1st #32 Bella ha Vie Wig Boutique
2 Floats-Business & Commercial Up to 39ft Total: 1st #69 The Salvation Army 2nd #64 Tutor Doctor Redding
3 Floats-Civic, Fraternal & Service 40ft & Over Total: 1st #78 Friends of Thee Renaissance Faire 2nd #56 Haven Humane Society
4 Floats-Civic, Fraternal & Service Up to 39ft Total: 1st #29 California Rodeo Salinas 2nd #37 Chicks n Chaps
5 Floats-Junior & Youth Groups 40ft & Over Total: 1st #80 Exodus Farms Ministry
6 Floats-Junior & Youth Groups Up to 39ft Total: 1st #84 Redding Collegiate Academy 2nd #41 Shasta Lake Youth Leadership
7 Bands-High School: 1st #28 Shasta High School Marching Band 2nd #12 Foothill High School Band
8 Bands-Middle School (Grades 6,7,8): 1st #77 Sequoia Middle School Spartan Band
9 Bands-Elementary School (Grades 5,6,7,8): 1st #66 Black Butte/Junction Jr High Band
10 Bands-Non School: 1st #31 The Jefferson Pipe Band
11 Drum Major (High School): 1st #11 Foothill High School Drum Major Patrick Manville 2nd #4 Enterprise High School Drum Major – Jasmine Saecha
12 Drum Major (Elementary & Middle School): 1st #53 PARSONS JR. HIGH SCHOOL -DRUM MAJOR Sierra Allen
14 Drill Team (Elementary & Middle School): 1st #46 Columbia Elementary School Drill Team
15 Flag Corps (High School): 1st #10 Foothill High School Flag Team 2nd #3 Enterprise High School Color Guard
16 Flag Corps (Elementary & Middle School): 1st #55 PARSONS JR. HIGH SCHOOL -FLAG TEAM
21 Majorette Group (Age 12 and over): 1st #48 Redding TomCats
22 Majorette Group (Age 11 and under): 1st #16 Buckeye Cuties Baton Twirlers
24 Dance Group (Age 11 & Under): 1st #30 Galaxy Gymnastics Academy
25 Novelty Group-Foot or Vehicle: 1st #7 Girl Scouts of Northern CALIF. 2nd #60 Ryan Hammon
27 Antique Automobile (1931 and older): 1st #57 Shasta Lake Councilman Greg Watkins
29 Fire Engines (1955 and older): 1st #61 CAL FIRE / Shasta County Fire Department
33 Sheriff’s Posse-open: 1st #50 Shasta County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Mounted Posse
34 Mounted Group (4 to 11): 1st #65 Red Bluff Jr Round Up Royalty 2nd #45.1 Shasta Cascade Riders – Riders
35 Mounted Group (12 or more): 1st #75 Redding Jr. Rodeo Association
41 Best Solo Rider (8 years & under): 1st #20 Brooklyn Monson
43 Mounted Novelty – Individual (18 years & under): 1st #48.1 COTTONWOOD RODEO QUEEN 2nd #57.1 Arlee Gibson – 2018 Little Miss California Cowboy’s Professional Rodeo Assc Rodeo Queen
44 Mounted Novelty – Group (13 years and over): 1st #26 Jackie Scarry
45 Mounted Novelty – Group (12 years & under): 1st #9 Cal State Horsemans Region 18 Royalty
49 Vehicle – Horse or Pony Drawn (Costume): 1st #26 Jackie Scarry
