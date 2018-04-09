CALL FOR ENTRIES

Asphalt Cowboys and Redding Rodeo Parade Co-Chairmen Tom Spade and Brian Walton request the attendance of all kids and their pets for this year’s Kiddie Pet Parade. Meet us at the Mt. Shasta Mall Thursday, May 17th 5:30 pm Assembly – 6:00 pm Parade.

Got a turtle? Bring it! Pig, rabbit, dog, cat, lizard, bird…We want to see it all. This is one of the most memorable events during all of Rodeo Week. So come show off your Pets to the Theme of “California’s Golden Past”. A new time this year so everyone can make it, after all it takes time to get your Guinea Pig, snake, goat and horses organized. If it’s your Pet, We Want to See it. Awards Ceremony immediately following the Parade with refreshments and ice cream from your friendly Asphalt Cowboys. Please share this with everyone you know, all schools, news media, Parents, Grandparents, everyone with kids. Every kid in the County needs to hear about this you are all invited! Come one Come All….And Bring your Pet.

Full details on the Kiddie Parade and ALL Rodeo Week events are available here http://asphaltcowboys.org Follow the Cowboys on Facebook