John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns Biography

The Mighty Quinns are a group of talented musicians who are centered in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Their music includes rock classics, folk, bluegrass, country and Celtic, as well as original songs.

The group performs a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver. They bring a fully energized performance reminiscent of the live concerts of John Denver and at the same time incorporate John Hoover’s stellar originals seamlessly into each set. Audiences everywhere have been thrilled and delighted to hear Denver’s music presented with the integrity of his intended message. The group also features a deep catalog of good-time rock and folk-rock.

The group consists of John Hoover, Bruce Webb, James Maltos, and Dick Sorensen. These gentlemen have been friends for many years and that friendship shines through on stage. Through countless gigs they have brought great joy to all their audiences for over 20 years.

To contact John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns, please call 253-279-4069, or visit our webpage www.johnhoovermusic.com or Facebook page www.Facebook.com/JohnHooverMusic