The NorCal OUTreach Project is partnering with the Shasta Arts Council for its upcoming Art OUTside art festival showcasing local LGBT+ artists.

Art OUTside is a celebration of LGBT+ artists, life, culture and identity in Redding and Northern California.

This event is just one of several projects funded by Redding’s McConnell Foundation as part of its Community Vitality commitment to help kickstart the city’s recently-designated cultural district.

Local artist and organizer Karlo Henry says the event serves to give emerging artists that may not otherwise have a place to show their art a way to do so.

“Maybe there are not many places that they can show their work,” Henry said. “So this is how it fits in the cultural district idea that we have to promote artists and the art. And at the end of the day, there’s no cultural art district without the artists.”

The event will take place Sunday, May 20th, 2018 from 10 AM to 3 PM at The Quarry Patio at Turtle Bay Exploration Park.

This is an all-inclusive event, and all artists are in some way part of or supportive of the LGBT+ community.