On Saturday, March 24th, 2018, at 6:13 PM, Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 20100 Gregory Creek Road, Lakehead, regarding shots fired call. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted Brandon Castle who lives at the residence. Castle reported that he and his neighbor, 29-year-old John Joseph Greeno (DOB 10/19/88) had been in a verbal argument regarding Castle speeding past Greeno’s residence. Castle added that during the argument Greeno threatened to kill him. Castle returned to his residence, which is a short distance away. Minutes later, Greeno arrived at Castle’s residence and challenged him to fight. Castle refused to exit his residence and Greeno left the immediate area. About 10 minutes later, Castle heard several gunshots being fired outside his residence at which time he called law enforcement. On scene, deputies located evidence that a firearm was shot in the area.

Deputies located Greeno who returned to the area while the incident was being investigated. Greeno was interviewed and ultimately arrested for 422(A) PC – Criminal Threats and 246.3 PC – Negligent Discharge of a Firearm, both felonies. Greeno was booked into the Shasta County Jail and his bail is set at $25,000.