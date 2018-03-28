On Saturday, March 31, 2018, Arapaho Rose Alpacas invites the community to the Open Ranch Alpaca Shearing Demonstration Day from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Arapaho Rose is located at 10702 Arapaho Drive off of Old Alturas Road in Redding.

The free “day at the spa for the alpacas'” is a fun to watch event for the whole family.

The crew will be shearing, checking teeth, doing toenails, and giving annual shots. Fiber Artists will be demonstrating spinning and weaving to create yarn from their fiber. While you are there, visit the boutique and see the beautiful products that are available for purchase.